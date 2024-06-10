Hall, Fiona

Hall, Fiona R.

Fiona R. Hall age 81 of Somerville, Ohio passed away Saturday June 8, 2024. She was born October 23, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late Hiram and Alice Schoonover. Mrs. Hall worked as a nurse at Kettering Medical Center for many years. On January 16, 1988 she married Charles L. Hall and he preceded her in death on April 10, 2024. She is survived by one daughter Melanie (Mark) Berry; one son Shaun (Shane) Gibbs; four grandchildren; stepson Eddie (Rhonda) Hall; stepdaughters Kelly (Donnie) Von Holle, Shelly (Tim) Augustine, Linda (Dave) Jackson, and Rhonda Johnson; thirteen step grandchildren and forty five step great grandchildren five step great great grandchildren. Mrs. Hall was also preceded in death by her son Steven D. Gibbs. A celebration of life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

