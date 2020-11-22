HALL, Herbert L.



On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Herbert passed away in the comfort of family. He lived to be 79 years of age and lost his battle in these tumultuous times. He was preceded in death by: his mother, Lizzie, his father Elijah, his son Herbert Jr., and several brothers and



sisters. He is survived by: his wife Mary Behrens-Hall, his first wife Shirley Hall, his



children Cynthia (Smith),



Pamela (Hall), Christopher Hall, Marcus Hall, Sierra (Adams), Courtney (Sparks), and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved by many and remembered by even more. May he find peace and comfort in his death until we meet him again. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Face masks are required. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

