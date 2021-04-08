HALL, James E. Lee "Robert"



Age 74, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born February 21, 1947, in Harlan, Kentucky, the son of William and Meckie Hall. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Hall; son, Matthew Hall; sister, Vina Armeda Hall; brother, Charles, Wayne and Paul Hall. Robert is survived by his two sons, James (Katrina) Hall and Jeremy Hall; 7 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Nellie Woolery, Elizabeth (Eddie) Irvin, Lona (Rob) Alcorn, Thomas Hall and Tim (Freda) Hall; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. He was a proud Army veteran who served from 1965-1969 during the Vietnam War. Robert retired from Specialty Paper and later worked as an Electrician after retirement. Family will receive friends from 11-1pm on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where his funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial to take place at Miami Memorial Park in Covington, Ohio. Visit his guesbook at NewcomerDayton.com.

