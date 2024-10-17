Hall, James Vernon



(69) passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2024. Born November 28, 1954 to the late, James M. and Joan (Lake) Hall. Survived by his loving wife, Linda. (Bucher) and his four sons, Shaun (Amanda Turner), Brandon, Joseph and Jimmy Hall. Granddaughters, Isabella and Maisie Hall and Amelia Yount. Sisters, Melanie Patrick, Sydney Hall, Julie (Bill) Harrison and Mary Carol (Ken) Burns. Niece, Christina (Brad) Ingram. Grandnephews, Alex and Zachary Ingram, Michael Burns and grandniece, Katie Ingram. Sisters-in-law, Judy (Rex) Batten, Joyce Alexander and brother-in-law George Bucher. Viewing; Monday, October 21 from 4 to 7 PM at Tobias Funeral Home  Far Hills Chapel. Mass of Christian burial at Tuesday, October 22 at 10:30 AM St. Charles Borromeo Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following charities: The Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



