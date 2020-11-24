X

HALL, John

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago


HALL II, John E. "Johnny"


Age 46 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born October 4, 1974, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late John "Ed" Hall and Linneta

Barney.

Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Linda Hall; daughter, Cassie Hall; sister,

Gina Cummings; brothers,

Rodney Hall and Mark Helton; his Chihuahua, Zoey; and

lifelong friend for over twenty years, Bubby. He is also

survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Johnny was known as MacGyver to his closest family and friends. He was a self-educated and a hard-working man who could fix anything but most enjoyed spending time with his wife and daughter. Johnny was well loved by all that knew him and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 pm. Please visit

www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.