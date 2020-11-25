HALL, Kathleen E.
79, of Springfield, died November 23, 2020, in Hospice of
Dayton. She was born December 4, 1940, in Springfield, OH, to Paul E. and Nellie F. (Brumfield) Hughes. Kathy
retired in 1994 from BOMAG, USA as a Sales Administrator
after 36 years of service. She was a member and trustee of the Springfield Teamsters
Retirees, YMCA, most of all she was a loving Grandmother to her grandchildren, who brought her much joy. Survivors include her husband, Robert H.; a daughter, Nicole (Ronald) Ratliff; a sister, Joan (Tony) Marzullo; a brother, Charles (Diana) Hughes; 7 grandchildren, Rayden, Korbin, Rodney, Olivia, Ronnie, Mikayla and Carolyn; a great-granddaughter, Spencer; special friend, Yvonne
and Fred Hackley. Preceded in death by three brothers,
Larry, Paul and Jim Hughes; Due to COVID there will be a limited visitation and social distancing where only 7 to 10 people, at a time, will be allowed in the building beginning at 12:00 to 1:30 Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Masks will be required. There will be no formal memorial service.
Funeral Home Information
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral