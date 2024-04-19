Hall, Lela

Hall (Lytle), Lela M.



Lela Mae Lytle Hall was born to Margaret Ann (Stripling) and Robert Braxton Lytle on August 12, 1925 in Springfield, Ohio. She retired from nursing after many years of devoted service. She is survived by her children, Anthony Hall, Teresia Simmons, Karen Hudson and Christopher (Gwen) Hall; sister, Ada Lee Barker and a host of family and friends. Visitation is Monday, April 22, 2024 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in Restored Life Ministries. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to your local Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com