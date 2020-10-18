HALL, Ruth Eileen Age 93 of Centerville passed away at Kettering Medical Center on October 12, 2020, after a brief Illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) J. Hall. She is survived by sons, Kris (Teresa) of Dayton and Jeffrey (Lynn) of Flintstone, GA. Abigail, Nathan, Gregory, Sarah, Micah, and Michael were proud to call her Grandma. She was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren. Ruth dedicated her life to helping and serving others. She was very active in churches she was a member of and was a dedicated volunteer at Bethany Village (where she moved with Bob in 1997) reading morning devotions, serving as a Stephen Minister, helping with the cottage dinners, leading Friendship Circles, calling bingo and making popcorn. In death, she wanted to continue to serve and chose to donate her remains to the Boonshoft School of Medicine's Anatomical Gift Program at Wright State University. If desired donations can be made to the Anatomical Gift Program or Bethany Village. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

