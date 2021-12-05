HALL, Shirley Farris



Our beloved mother, Shirley Farris Hall, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the age of 96. She is survived by her children,



Claudia Hall Fisher, Carla Hall Simmons (Reid) and Cindy Hall Buckreus. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Marc Maeder (Robin), Carey Lunne (Brian), Christopher Buckreus (Rachel), Lauren Huster



(Patrick), Kevin Simmons (Allison), Jennifer Simmons and



Taylor Simmons, and her 8 great-grandchildren. She was



preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Carl H. Hall, her



parents, Huston and Mable (Queenie) Farris and her sister and brother-in-law, Etta Mae and Bud Froehle. Shirley lived a long, beautiful life. She graduated from Stivers High School, where she and Carl met, and attended Brenau University. She loved to travel with her family. She enjoyed the Cincinnati Reds, theatre and the arts, the Kentucky Derby and attending



horse shows with her daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughters. She was a member of Dayton Country Club, Trails End Country Club, The American Legion and Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, FL. Her greatest joy in her life was her family. She will be greatly missed.

