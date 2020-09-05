HALL, Susan Ann "Susie Townsend" Susan Ann Hall (Susie Townsend), age 76, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Bethany Village, Centerville, OH. She was born January 18, 1944, in Middletown, OH, the daughter of Coy and Pauline (Puckett) Hall. Susie is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bruce Hall. She is survived by two daughters, Heather Barrett (Bud) and Holly Kavanagh (Scott); 6 grandchildren, Alexis Nolan (Jake), Kiana Kavanagh, Ariel Moreno (Mario), Mason Thornton (Amanda), Keaton Thornton and Gage Barrett; 4 great-grandchildren, Dallas Shay, Brody Nolan, Kellen "Kota" Shay and LolaMoreno; 2 sisters, Sally Hall and Barbara Van Cleve (Bob). Susie worked for the Walt Disney World Company in Orlando, FL, for 10 years. Before that she was a self- employed cosmetologist in Middletown, OH. Susie most enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Anyone of her grandchildren will tell you that she was the "best grandma in the world". Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

