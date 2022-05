HALL, Violet H.



Sept. 11, 1927 to May 5, 2022.



Violet was the matriarch of the Blizzard and McConnaughey families. Visitation for Violet will be held at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg Centerville Road, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens.