HALL, Violet H.



Sept. 11, 1927 to May 5, 2022.



Violet was the matriarch of the Blizzard and McConnaughey families, part of the Greatest Generation and an independent woman of high moral character who was ahead of her time. She was a generous sister, a devoted wife, a loving aunt and cousin to dozens, and a dependable, caring soul to countless friends. Violet also became a second mother to 10 Blizzard children, to whom she and her husband Don opened their home. They helped raise the Blizzards for years, dramatically changing the course of their nieces' and nephews' lives for the better, a tremendous and selfless sacrifice. The oldest of four children of Eldon and Ruth McConnaughey, Violet was proud of coming from "good stock," growing up on a Highland County farm during The Great Depression, when she learned the habits of hard work and frugality. Throughout her life, Violet worked tirelessly to improve herself and her lot in life - as well as her loved ones' - and instilled those same qualities in future generations. After graduating from Lynchburg High School, as a teenager Violet moved to Dayton, where was later joined by friend Juanita "Jonnie" Williamson and her sister Rowena. The three were lifelong friends, sharing memories and laughs for decades to come. Violet worked at Wright Field, the precursor to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. She met Don in the summer of 1947, about the same time Rowena met her future husband, Basil Blizzard Jr. They, Jonnie and others became the self-proclaimed Salem Avenue Gang, a group of like-minded young adults enjoying life on Dayton's west side. Violet and Don were married in September 1948 and were nearly inseparable for 44 years. They later bought a small house near Drexel on Dayton's west side, but often went "down home" to visit her father, her brother Newt, his wife June and their children. They also spent countless hours with Rowena, Basil and their ever-expanding mob of kids. In the early 1960s, Violet, Don and Basil worked at Firestone together. Violet later went to work for Aetna Life & Casualty, working there for several years after earning a promotion. In 1968, she and Don bought a home in what is now Riverside, where the Blizzards lived. Shortly thereafter, all 10 kids moved in with them at a pivotal time in their lives. It was a modest, three-bedroom house with a stern - but loving - environment, well stocked with board games, newspapers, magazines and shelves lined with reference books and novels. It was a busy place where hard work, manners, education and the Catholic faith were strongly emphasized. The kids slept as many as five per room, but had the largest yard on the street. They often hosted neighborhood baseball, basketball and football games, and took full advantage of a family membership at Eastview pool, a short walk away. Violet and Don bought 12-passenger van, taking the kids on several vacations to out-of-state sites they would have otherwise never seen. The home became the holiday family gathering spot for several decades, often attracting two dozen or more for meals. Violet retired from Aetna in the early 1980s, became active in the American Business Women's Association and was often seen happily working the concession stand for the ABWA at events at UD Arena. At 56, she earned her bachelor's degree from Wright State University in social work and became active in the Montgomery County Court Appointed Special Advocates program. Violet enjoyed attending reunions – whether they involved family, high school friends or the McConnaughey Society. She and Don also loved traveling, often driving to various spots across the country. Don died in 1992 and Violet later moved to Waynesville. She had a house built close to Don's burial site and continued hosting holiday gatherings. She remained active and celebrated her 70th birthday with a near hour-long hot air balloon ride.



Violet always maintained an independent and adventurous spirit, traveling in her later years to Denver, Philadelphia, Florida, California, Hawaii and enjoying a cruise to Alaska. She is preceded by her parents; her husband Don; two brothers, Robert and his wife Joy, and Newton and wife June; her sister Rowena and husband Basil; and friend Juanita "Jonnie" Johnson and husband George. She is survived by her half-sister, Mary Carrelli; the Blizzard children, Hazel (Ralph) Davis of Riverside, Basil F. Blizzard III (Donna) of Alabama, Rosanne



(Dennis) Eggerding of Mason, Paul of New York, Suzanne (Manny) Ruiz of California, Chris of Landen, Brian (Sharon) of Lebanon, Jeff of Riverside, Andy (Judy) of Clearcreek Twp. in Warren County, and Nick of Springboro; and several other nieces and nephews. Arrangements are pending with



Newcomer Funeral Home in Centerville.

