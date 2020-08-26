HALSEY, Roy Eugene Age 90 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on November 9, 1929, in Cass County, Indiana, to James R. Halsey and Eva Winslow Tucker. He graduated from Morgan Township School in 1947. Roy served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1947 to 1949. On June 18, 1949, he married his first wife, Alberta Reinhardt Halsey, and together they had five children. Alberta passed away in 2005. Roy married his current wife, Jean Weisbrod Halsey on April 30, 2011. While working full time at Fernald in Ross Township, he graduated Magna Cum Laude from Xavier University with a BSBA degree and passed his CPA exam in 1960. He then went to work for Armco that same year and was promoted in 1962 to Supervisor of General Accounting and Statistics. In 1963, he graduated Magna Cum Laude receiving his MBA from Xavier University. He left Armco in 1965 to form Halsey Corp., a computer sales, service and leasing company. Over the next several years, in addition to Halsey Corp., he was involved in several small businesses. As a child from 1937 1944, he was a resident of the Children's Home in Hamilton, Ohio. In 1980, he became a member of the board of trustees for the Children's Home and in 1982, he became the first former resident to become the Executive Director. In February, 1963, Roy was a passenger in a private plane that crashed behind Aeronca Manufacturing in Middletown, Ohio. The plane crashed upon takeoff and caught fire. After escaping, he returned to the plane to pull the pilot to safety before the plane exploded. As a result of his actions, he was awarded the Carnegie Medal for Bravery. Roy is survived by his wife, Jean Weisbrod Halsey; his five children, Mary (David) Haney, Patricia (Gordon) Clark, Roy Robert (Sally) Halsey, Pam Halsey (Rodney Wilson), and Scott (Carey) Halsey; his eleven grandchildren, Alecia (Greg) Lane, Erin (David) Truitt, Laura (John) Henderson, Kelly (Andre) Lehmann, Ashley Clark, Blair (Matt) Russo, Daniel Halsey, Stephen Halsey, Alex Halsey, Adam Halsey, and Abigail Halsey; his ten great-grandchildren, Laura Carpenter, Evan Lane, Allyson Truitt, Dylan Henderson, Henry Lehmann, Mason Truitt, Lily Henderson, Lane Russo, Louisa Lehmann, and Julia Russo; one sister, Norma Lairson; his three stepchildren, Luellen (Ed) Brown, Herbert Weisbrod, and Eugene 'Vic' (Berneda) Weisbrod; his nine step-grandchildren; his twelve step-great-grandchildren and four step-great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and numerous relatives and friends. Mr. Halsey was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Alberta; two sisters, Gloria Gayhart and Esther Dibble; one brother, Ronald Halsey and one stepson, Russell Weisbrod. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Roy's oncologist, Dr. William Barrett, director of the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center, and the staff of Hospice of Hamilton for their compassionate care. Visitation will be Monday, August 31, 2020, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. with Mass to be celebrated immediately following at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, Ohio, with Father Larry Tharp as celebrant. Masks are requested to be worn at the church. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery in Shandon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Hamilton in c/o Bethesda Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

