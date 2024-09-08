Halstead, Robert Louis



HALSTEAD, Robert L., age 94, of Kettering, formerly of Huber Heights, passed away on August 26, 2024. Bob was born in Laramie, Wyoming on November 27, 1929, the oldest son of Hazel and Fred Halstead. He grew up on a farm in southern Minnesota. He graduated from Mankato State University and served in the U. S. Army in Korea.







Bob met his first wife, Elizabeth (Bette) Howe in Mankato. They were married for 48 years and raised a family of three sons and one daughter.







After working for an insurance company in Saint Paul, Bob took a position with the Pottinger Insurance Agency and moved his growing family to Dayton, Ohio. He worked in insurance for 50 years.







In 2000, Bob married Carol Vogt and acquired a bonus family.







Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Bette, their son Mark and by his brother Harold. He is survived by his wife Carol, his daughter Shirley Hain, and his sons and daughter-in-law, James and John (Dixie) and by his sister Ardyce Meyer, brother Alan Halstead, and grandchildren Allison, Katie, Mark, Kevin and Jessica. Also surviving are his 6 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild and eight step children and 18 step grandchildren. What a guy!







Bob loved woodworking, nature photography, genealogy, and travel. He had a great sense of humor and did volunteer work with SCORE and other local organizations. Most just sum him up by saying "Bob was a good man."







Memorial Service is at 10 am on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Deacon Leo Cordonnier officiating. Inurnment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Rehabilitation Services or St. Vincent de Paul, or the charity of your choice in Bob's memory.



