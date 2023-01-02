HALSTED, Donna J.



Age 80, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 22, 2022, at St. Margaret Hall. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 15, 1942, the daughter of Robert and Anna (Hoffmann) Service. Donna was an attentive and caring grade school teacher for 30+ years and taught at both parochial and public schools in Ohio and Florida. She retired in 2012. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church.



Survivors include her five children, Robert (Teresa) Halsted, Elizabeth (Mark) Eckhoff, Jon "Bill" (Caitlin) Halsted, Dianna (Mark Vasturo) Myrtidis, and Kathryn (Brett) Pappas; thirteen grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Tom Jones.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Diane Jones Van Deuson.



Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, Ohio, with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30am Thursday, in the church narthex. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Donna's name may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation at Parkinson.org or St. Margaret Hall at www.stmargarethall. Online register book at



