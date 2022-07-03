HAMAN, Carolyn P.



96, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born in Myersdale, Pennsylvania, to the late Ralph and Carrie (Danecker) Pfahler. Carolyn had a kind and loving heart. She was always in service to her church, her family and community. This kindness directed her into a career of Physical Therapy. She studied and earned her degree in PT at Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania. Her career took her to Warms Spring, Georgia, working with polio patients and on to the Cleveland Clinic working with Cerebral Palsy patients. It was while visiting her brother, John, when he was hospitalized in Pittsburgh that she met the man of her dreams, Robert Haman. They were married November 10, 1951, and set up home in Pittsburgh. Robert's career brought them from Pittsburgh to Kettering, Ohio in 1956. They raised a family of two boys and two girls in a loving Christian home. In 1970 Robert and Carolyn started a business, Concrete Sealants, Inc. This business took Robert on the road and Carolyn at home running the office and family. The business gave them the opportunity to travel throughout the USA and around the world cultivating great business relationships and making many new friends. Carolyn had a passion for sewing, making beautiful clothing for her girls and herself. She became a 4-H advisor teaching many young girls to sew. Carolyn had a love of music and encouraged her children in the musical arts. She herself played both the piano and flute. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, painting pictures well into her 90's. Carolyn was an avid knitter and started the tradition of making Christmas stockings for her children, then her children's spouses, then her grandchildren and her last stocking before her eyes went bad was for her first great-grandchild, Isaiah, born in May 2011. Carolyn LOVED to cook for her family and friends and was often entertaining. She also would do marathon baking sessions making Christmas cookies for family, friends and holiday entertaining. When Carolyn was not with family, church or friends she could be found volunteering at various places. She ran the Miami Valley blood bank for the Lutheran church for many years. She volunteered with the Women's Auxiliary at Osterlin Home in Springfield and spent many hours volunteering as an art instructor at We Care Arts. Carolyn is survived by her children, Cindy (Howard) Wingert, Nancy Haman and Ed (Brenda) Haman; daughter-in-law, Diana Haman; eleven grandchildren, two bonus grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Robert J. Haman; son, Robert J. Haman Jr.; siblings, Emma McIntosh, John Pfahler and George Pfahler. Visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 12 noon – 2:30 pm, with the Service to follow at 2:30 pm with Pastor Gary Eichhorn officiating. Burial to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, followed with a wake meal at their farm for friends and family. Memorial contributions may be made to: We Care Arts www.wecarearts.org, Agape Flights www.agapeflights.com, and Our Savior Lutheran Church, 155 E. Thurston Blvd., Oakwood, OH 45419 memo: missions. The service will be live streamed on the Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Facebook page. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



