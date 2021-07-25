HAMBRICK, Claude Seth



Beloved husband and father, of Waverly, Ohio, passed into the arms of our Lord and



Savior Jesus Christ on July 21, 2021, at the age of 95.



He was preceded in death by parents John and Eva (Smalley) Hambrick; sisters, Isabelle Hambrick, Marcia Hambrick Olshan and Emma Hambrick Robinson; brothers, William Kenneth Hambrick, Alvis Hambrick, John Wilmer Hambrick and Howard Hambrick. He is survived by his precious wife of 71 years, Ruby Marceal Hambrick; sons, Bruce and Eric Hambrick; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Claude graduated from Wellston High School in 1943. He received his medical degree from The Ohio State University



College of Medicine in 1952. He served two years as a flight surgeon in the US Air Force, after which he worked in private practice in Delaware, Ohio. In 1977 he became an associate professor at the Wright State University School of Medicine. He received an honorary degree of Professor Emeritus there in 1992.



Claude and Ruby's greatest passion was their devotion to their LORD and to their family. They taught Bible studies and



Sunday School; they supported multiple missionaries and



traveled on several mission trips. Claude served as Prayer



Coordinator at First Baptist Church in Waverly for many years. His prayer life motivated others to pray.



Claude's favorite Bible verse was Phillipians 4:4: "Rejoice in the LORD always, and again I say rejoice." His desire was that everyone would know the LORD Jesus as Savior.



His funeral will be held at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home, 314 E. North St. Waverly, Ohio, at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 28. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at the New Carlisle



Cemetery, 11545 Musselman Rd. New Carlisle, Ohio, Section J. The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27th at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Gideon's International, The Navigators or the American Heart Association for research.



www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com