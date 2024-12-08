Hamby, Lois J.



Lois J. Hamby, age 89 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 4, 1935, in Whitley City, KY, the daughter of the late Arthur & Jewell (Reed) Stephens. Mrs. Hamby was a retired employee of Sycamore Hospital with over 20 years of service. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and spending time with her family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Jack Hamby, Sr., on Nov. 30, 1967, her grandson David Hurd in 2016, her daughter-in-law Denise Wallace-Hamby in 2015, and by her 7 siblings. She is survived by her 3 sons Jack Hamby, Jr., and wife Maureen, David Hamby, and Steve Hamby, her daughter Rebecca Hurd, her brother Virgil Stephens, 10 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, her fur babies "Katie" and "Paw Paw" as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Tom Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Wednesday at the funeral home.



