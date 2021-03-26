Hamiel, Elaine

HAMIEL (Raleigh), Elaine



Age 65 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Heartland of Kettering. She was born November 6, 1955, to the late Walter and Myrtle (Short) Raleigh in Dayton, Ohio, and attended Wilbur Wright High School. Elaine had a happy free spirit and was



always ready to laugh. She ran a successful residential and commercial cleaning business for years. She was always ready to help family when troubles arose. She is survived by her



husband of 15 years: Russell Dean Hamiel, son: Michael Lee Quatman, granddaughter: Heaven Quatman, grandson: Curtis Quatman, step-children: Shelly Fusion, Ronny Hamiel, Rod Hamiel, Josh Hamiel, 9 step-grandchildren, sisters: Edith Faye Fuson, Treva (Dan) Agee, brothers: Donald (Caroline) Raleigh, Bill (Sonia) Raleigh, 10 nieces and nephews, 17 great-nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her twin sister: Eileen, sisters: Lorene Rochelle, Lois Berry and brother: Nelson Raleigh. A public walk-through



visitation will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To view the



service for Elaine and to leave online condolence, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com