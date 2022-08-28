HAMILTON, AUDREY

ALSTON, Audrey



Age 93 of Hamilton passed away Friday, August 26, 2022. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 7, 1929, the daughter of Edward and Mildred (Schrichte) Hesselbrock and was a 1946 Graduate of The Notre Dame Academy. On December 30, 1950, in St. Joseph Church she married Robert G. Alston and he preceded her in death on July 5, 2017. She was a member of St. Joseph Church.



Survivors include her two children, Duane Alston and Bobbi Sue Frazier; three grandchildren, Kimberly (Kevin) O'Bryan, Jeremy (Claire) Frazier and Amy (Dennis) Ullery; 8 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Lea Brown and Karen (Ed) Larkin.



Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Frazier.



Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Thursday in the Zettler Funeral home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Thursday in St. Joseph Church. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph School. Online register book available at



