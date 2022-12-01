HAMILTON, Connor



Connor Hamilton, 26 years old, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 26, 2022. He was born March 17th,1996, in Springfield, Ohio.



He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Martha Hamilton; maternal grandparents, Paul and Jean Meyer, and uncle, James Ohns. He is survived by his parents, Dan Hamilton and Nancy Meyer; stepfather, Shawn Pruchnicki; stepsiblings, Grace and Jack Pruchnicki. Additional survivors include aunts and uncles, Paul and Beth Meyer, Vickilu Ohns, and Joe Hamilton; cousins, Rebecca Waldron, Mark Ohns, Lindsay (Nick) Bond, Chris (Brittany) Meyer; best friends, Brian Richards, Austin Reyes, Cody Riley and Wade Marks.



Connor was a 2014 graduate of Springfield High School. He was employed as an Assistant Manager at Potbelly Sandwich Shop. While growing up Connor spent many years playing baseball and was an accomplished pitcher. His past times were reading and shooting pool. He also recently became interested in dog rescue work and would assist his mother in the care and transport of Newfoundland dogs that came into rescue from owner surrender or through puppy mills. Connor had a huge heart, was very loving and would frequently help those in need.



A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 West Olentangy St., Powell, Ohio 43065 where the family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm prior to the service.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Connor's name to the Newfoundland Club of American Charitable Trust at www.ncacharities.org.

