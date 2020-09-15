HAMILTON, Denise Lynn 66, of Springfield, passed away in her home on September 7, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1954, the daughter of Joseph and Norma (Thompson) Hamilton. Denise was a 1972 graduate of North High School. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Leanna Jo and Peggy Palmer. She is survived by her Aunt, Karen Long, Uncle, Carey Robert Moore, nephew, J.D. Palmer, nieces, Heather (Robert) Hart and Heidi Muterspaw, and grandnephews, August Argy, Cody Williams and numerous cousins. Denise was a lifelong resident of Springfield, Ohio, and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. She loved spending time with her beloved dog, Bootsie. Memories and condolences can be left at Conroy Funeral Home, www.conroyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be to Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary Inc: www.facebook.com/nevertoolateforhappilyeverafter

