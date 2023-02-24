HAMILTON, Donald R.



Age 93, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday February 22, 2023, at Berkeley Square. He was born on March 17, 1929, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Charles M. and Hazel (Cordes) Hamilton. He was educated in the Hamilton Schools, graduating from Hamilton High School in 1948. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean Conflict from 1951-1952. On November 17, 1956, at St. Ann Church he married Dorothy S. Becker. Don was employed at Hamilton Sports Center for 42 years, retiring in 1990. After retirement, Don spent many years as a volunteer at Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital and was an auxiliary member. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Friday Night Dinner Club and former Lake Santee member. He liked working in the yard and gardening. His most enjoyable times were spent with family and friends in Hamilton, Indiana, trips to Michigan to visit his sister, and Ft. Myers Beach Florida where Don and Dottie enjoyed being snowbirds for over 20 years. He is survived by his devoted wife, Dottie; his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Delbert Young; special nephew and niece, Douglas and Yolanda Young; also many other nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather-in-law, Ferdinand Lamke; mother-in-law, Mildred Lamke; sister and her husband, Janice and Lewis Matthias; sister-in-law, Janet Sizemore; and brother and sister-in-law, James and Nancy Becker. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, OH 45014, with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, 3000 Mack Road, Fairfield, OH 45014 or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to



