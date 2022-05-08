HAMILTON, Elmer C.



Age 92, of Kettering, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the The Laurels of Kettering. Elmer was born in Dony, KY, on June 14, 1929, to the late D. Emit and Virgie Tackett Hamilton.



After graduating from McDowell High School, he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. After his service ended, he settled in Ohio where he married Loretta (Akers) Hamilton on May 28, 1954. Elmer spent the next 40 plus years as a tool and die maker and was well regarded in this field. His attention to detail and



precision skills also served him well in multiple hobbies. Elmer was a true artisan who delighted in innovating and creating. He was adept in many mediums. Among them, woodworking (furniture making), wood carving (intricate canes and walking sticks), stepping stones, wind chimes, jewelry, glassware, and stained glass. These items were cherished by all who had the pleasure of receiving one of his creations. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved the jeep, rocking chairs and rocking horses he made for them. The activity he most



enjoyed was visiting with family. Elmer was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years (Loretta), son (Roy Michael), and grandson (Chad). He is survived by his daughter (Joy) of Kettering OH, son (Craig and wife Linda) of Winter Park FL, and son



(Jerry) of Kettering OH; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer, Gabriel,



Kelly, Gary, and Michael; 9 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Mariah, Keanu, Zach, Ava, Aiden, Calle, Benne Belle, and Fallon; 6 great-great-grandchildren, Armani, Arianna,



Melanie, Gabriella, Ezekiel, and Kylani. Funeral services will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Road, in



Kettering, OH, on Wednesday, May 11. Family will greet friends from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home with the



service to begin at 1pm. Entombment will follow the service and will be at Woodland Mausoleum. The family would like to thank Dr. Ronald B. Pohlman and staff for taking such great care of him over the years. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, or to the veteran's organization of your choosing. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

