HAMILTON, Emma



Emma Hamilton, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ on



November 4, 2020. Born March 18, 1930, in Hazel Green,



Kentucky, to late parents



Sherman and Callie (Lawson) Moore. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Hamilton and daughter



Barbara (Jerry) Rogers and grandson Lucas Rogers. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Frank (Bertha) Moore; Lee (Margie) Moore and three sisters: Evelyn (Pat) Collie, Carol (Bill) Williams, Nellie (Noah) Powers and one surviving sister: Ethel (Ishmael) Handy. She came to Middletown, Ohio, in her late teens and stayed with her sister, then completed high school and worked at Aeronca for 19 years. She was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God. Visiting shut-ins and helping others was her passion. She was an excellent seamstress and loved reading the Bible and inspirational books. She enjoyed walking and residing in Fort Myers, Florida, with her husband in the winter months for over 25 years and was an active member of



Broadway Community Church of God while in Florida. Such a thoughtful and giving lady that we will all dearly miss. We thank Otterbein Senior Life and their Hospice team for her care.



A private family service will be held. Please make memorial contributions in her honor to Stratford Heights Widows



Ministry which was a passion of hers at 4419 Nelson Rd.,



Middletown OH 45042. Arrangements made by Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home and laid to rest at Woodside



Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

