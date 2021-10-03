HAMILTON, JACK

HAMILTON II,



Jack P. Hamilton II, 77, of Dayton, Ohio, was called home by The LORD on September 26, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and spent his youth in Indiana. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cynthia (nee Jackson), son Jack P. Hamilton III (wife Prissy), sister-in-law Sharon Callahan, brother-in-law Jeffrey Jackson, and his grandchildren Nolan, Reid, and Myra, as well as the cherished young people fostered in his home who generously shared their families with Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Virginia Hamilton; his mother-in-law Wilma Jackson; father-in-law Neil Jackson, and brother-in-law Timothy Callahan. Jack certainly would like all to remember that he was preceded in death and survived by a host of beloved pets. Folks may remember Jack as a graduate of Ball State and Indiana University, musician (Chosen Few, The Force, Invincibles, Juke Joint and his recent independent recordings), teacher (junior high school business and careers), or fixture at the local piano store, but more likely he's remembered as the most cheerful, entertaining man who tuned your piano and a bright light at any gathering he attended. Jack discovered his love of bringing a piano to its very best tune in 1978 and he never worked a day in his life after that. It was his pleasure to improve each instrument he encountered. As a performer, it was much the same (except the load-in/load-out). Jack was nostalgic and even his new songs featured the sound of early blues, jazz and rock-n-roll music. Most interesting was his engagement of onlookers, be it on stage or in the piano owner's home. A constant personality, Jack just naturally generated fun and the joy we all found through him should be passed along. No public services will be held due to circumstances of health, but the family asks everyone to enjoy or perhaps even compose a piece of music on October 11, 2021, with a special sentiment or prayer of thanksgiving for the entertainers, long-suffering spouses, caring parents, and eternally compassionate pet lovers in this world. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your religious institution, Hospice of Dayton, or PCAA (Preventing Child Abuse America).Online condolences may be directed to:



