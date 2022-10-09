HAMILTON, Juanita Ann Bowen



Age 74, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her residence. Juanita is survived by her husband of 50 years, Danny; sisters, Erma (Con) Bowen Keller and Vera (Darrell) Krause; 5 nieces and nephews; and 8 great-nieces and great-nephews. She received a Bachelors from Indiana State University, and a Masters Degree from the University of Dayton in Education. She was awarded a Martha Jennings Scholar. She was a Teacher, Principal and Assistant Superintendent in the Huber Heights School System for 30 years. Juanita was a member of Eastern Star and Sheriff's Office Appraiser. Private service. Final resting place, Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Prayers go forth from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF). Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

