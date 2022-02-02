HAMILTON, Kathleen

HAMILTON (Brewer), Kathleen A.



Her beautiful soul left this earth for heaven on January 20th 2022. Born on February 19th 1949, to Alice (Combs) Hartmann and Fred Brewer. Loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She always had a smile to lend.



Early in life Kathleen's passion was cosmetology. Later it



became her grandchildren, "Grandma Bubbles" as she was known affectionately to



Nathaniel, Destiny, Ashton, Eric Jr., Kinsley, Leslie and McKenna.



Survived by devoted husband Philip; children Hope (Matt) Weigel, Amy Romans and Eric Goodwin Sr., and sister Esther Brewer (of Las Vegas, NV); and her mother Alice Hartmann, and many nieces, nephews and special friends. Preceded in death by her Father Fred Brewer, Sister Gail Groomes, and Brother Rick Brewer. Daughter Hope wishes to thank the staff at Westover for the love and support that was given to both of my "parents" during their stay there, and Dr. Sargero and his staff for their compassion and care.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Entombment will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Greenwood Cemetery



Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to meals on wheels or Grace Hospice.



www.browndawsonflick.com