HAMILTON, Maura Anne



Age 63, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Maura was born in Connecticut to James and Mary (Stroehlin) Weir. She was a well-respected dietician and educator, as well as an active member of Ascension Catholic Church. Maura will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 35 years, Edward Hamilton; daughter, Mary (Thomas) Vaughn; their children, Edward, Liliana, Rosaleigh, David, and another granddaughter on the way; son, Patrick; sister, Deborah Weir; and a host of extended family in Connecticut. Family will greet friends Tuesday, November 17 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 18, at 10:30 am at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering. To share condolences with the family, please visit



www.routsong.com