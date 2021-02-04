X

HAMM, Charles R.

72, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021. He was born March 22, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Buck & Evelyn Hamm. Charles was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, serving during the

Vietnam conflict. He also was a local plumber for 40 years. He is survived by a son, Ron &

Fre-Leigh Hamm; a step-grandson Travis (Brittney) Jones; a great-grandson Camden; other relatives and friends. In

addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his former spouse Leona Hamm & brother, Donald Hamm. In lieu of

flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity, or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Private services at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Dayton

National Cemetery. Arrangements by the TROSTEL,

CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to


