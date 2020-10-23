X

HAMM, Leona

HAMM, Leona

71, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born May 26, 1949, in Jackson, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Elisha & Rhoda (Miller) Neace. She is

survived by a son, Ron &

Fre-Leigh Hamm; a grandson; a great grandson; a sister, Rachel & David Weaver; former spouse, Charles R. Hamm;

other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by 6 brothers, Manford, Manuel, Malcom, Arnold, Goodloe & James; 3 sisters, Rebecca, Ella & Allie. In lieu of flowers, memorial

contributions may be made to the Clark County SPCA, Springfield, Ohio. Private services at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.




