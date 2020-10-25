X

HAMM, Wilbert

HAMM, S.M.Brother Wilbert Leonard

Passed away on October 20, 2020, at the age of 97, with 78 years of religious profession with The Society of Mary.

Brother Hamm was born in Pittsburgh to his parents, the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Renvers) Hamm. Bro. Wilbert was

preceded in death by his siblings-Joseph, Ralph, Francis, Bro. Norman and Elizabeth Musher. During his long life Bro.

Wilbert ministered as a teacher and driving instructor at

several Marianist schools in Ohio.

Visitation on Monday, October 26 at 3:30 pm followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 4:30 pm at Queen of Apostles Church - 4435 E Patterson Road. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven cemetery. Services can be viewed at: https://qac-ohio.org Click on the "Live Streaming QAC" button and scroll to the Funeral Mass. Glickler Funeral Home, Dayton, handling arrangements.

