HAMMEL, Martha L. Age 86, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Westover Retirement Community. She was born in Mascoutah, Illinois, on February 19, 1934, the daughter of Robert and Catherine (Perschbacher) Scheurer. She was a graduate of Hamilton High School, married Hal Hugh Hammel in 1965 and he preceded her in death in 2011. She was a homemaker and a farmer. Martha was an avid animal lover both with her pets and wildlife. She is survived by her daughters, Cathy (Daniel) Erb and Cindy (Dennis) Carter; her son, Robert (Darla) Arnold, all of Hamilton; nine grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Herman Scheurer. Private funeral services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fairmound Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

