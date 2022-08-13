HAMMOND, Jeffrey

HAMMOND, Jr., Jeffrey Glenn"Jay"



August 28, 1985 - August 9, 2022



"CJ Styles" (she/her) formally of Dayton passed away Tuesday August 9, 2022. She was a graduate of Wayne High School. Jay had many talents, Jay loved music, singing for her friends and performing karaoke. Jay loved to be loved and loved sharing her light with the world. She had a very big heart and never knew a stranger. Additionally, she loved wrestling, with her favorites being Brett Hart and the Ultimate Warrior. Jay loved her family and friends so much and was a great daughter/son, sibling, cousin and granddaughter/grandson. Jay is survived by his Mother Lisa Climmons, Dad James Climmons, Father Jeffrey Hammond, Mom, Meredith Heeter-Hammond, Brother Steven Hammond, Sister Amber Hammond, Sister Makayla Heeter, Sister Lyndsey Hammond, Brother Cameron Heeter, Aunt Roxanne Hornsby, Aunt Angie Hackworth and Uncle Pat Hackworth as well as many other family and friends. Jay will be forever missed.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, 8/13/2022, from 3PM-5PM at Glickler Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Ave Dayton, OH 45406.

