HAMMOND, William
"Billy"
55, of Dayton, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 PM on Friday, September 9, 2022 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Rodney '64 and Mrs. Andrita Hammond Scholarship in Honor of Billy Hammond, https://www.ignatius.org/IMO-Billy-Hammond. Condolences may be expressed to the family at
www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
