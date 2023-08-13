Hammontree, Morris

Hammontree II, Morris Henry "Hank"
Morris Henry "Hank" Hammontree II, age 74 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023. He was a veteran of Vietnam having proudly served in the U.S. Army. Hank was an avid gardener. He is survived by his sons: Morris "Chip" (Jessica) Hammontree III, Kevin Hammontree, grandchildren: Taylor, Cara and Braeden, brother: Kim Hammontree, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Morris Henry and Mary (Guckes) Hammontree Sr., and brother: Clay Hammontree. Graveside services will be held privately at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Funeral Home Information
Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH
45322
https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral