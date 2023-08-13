Hammontree, Morris

Hammontree II, Morris Henry "Hank"



Morris Henry "Hank" Hammontree II, age 74 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023. He was a veteran of Vietnam having proudly served in the U.S. Army. Hank was an avid gardener. He is survived by his sons: Morris "Chip" (Jessica) Hammontree III, Kevin Hammontree, grandchildren: Taylor, Cara and Braeden, brother: Kim Hammontree, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Morris Henry and Mary (Guckes) Hammontree Sr., and brother: Clay Hammontree. Graveside services will be held privately at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral