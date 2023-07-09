Hampton, Barnell



Barnell Hampton, age 92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Friday, July 14, 2023, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home



Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral