HAMPTON, Julia Y.



Age 63, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, October 28, 2021, at



Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com;



virtual streaming link available.

