HAMPTON, Roger D., age 69, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Atrium Medical Center where he had been a patient for two weeks. Among survivors is a son Christopher Hampton and brother, Rodney Hampton. Visitation will be Monday, June 3, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio followed by services at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen at and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

