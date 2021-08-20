dayton-daily-news logo
HANAUER, Edward

HANAUER, Edward "Ed"

Age 91, of Bellbrook, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Ed was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 27, 1930, to the late Leo John and Rebecca Marie (Everhart) Hanauer. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Ed was a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Delores Hanauer; children, Becky (Bob Belisle)

Trohatos, Jon Hanauer, Dick Stayrook and Mary Stayrook; grandchildren, Pete (Meg), Andrew (Emily) and Ryleigh; great-grandchildren, Hollie, Callie and J.P.; sister, Carol Hockaday; and many other relatives and friends. The family will hold a private gathering at a later date. To send the

family a special message, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


