HAND, Norma F.



Norma Hand passed peacefully on April 19, 2021. She was a devoted wife, married to Jack Thomas Hand for 47 years,



beloved mother of Christie Brown, Elizabeth (Tyke) Williams, Kathryn Schultheiss, John (Lisa) Hand, Betsy (Barry) Wilson and Melissa (Stephen) Bedell. She was the proud and loving grandmother of Jett Steiger, Ryan McKay, Rachael (Erick) Henry, Siobhan (Keio) Thierbach, Donald (Chelsea) Schultheiss, Jessica (Isaac) Miller, Chelsea (Austin Bowman, Brittany (Andrew) Frantz, Samantha (Whitney) Metzger, Samuel (Alyssa) Hand, Rachel (Nolan) Oyler, Joseph Hand, Grace Baugh, and Greta and Ingrid Bedell; great-grandmother of Ava May Henry, Jude Stitzel, McKenna and Grady Schultheiss, Hadashah, Cyrus, Moriah and Baruch Miller, Mishayla, Jackson and Sierra



Bowman, David, Daniel and Savannah Frantz, Karston and Kalyn Metzger, Jaden and Shane Hand, Blakely Oyler, with 4 more on the way. Norma was born on January 25, 1937, the daughter of Gilford and Sally (Todd) Frost. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack; her parents; sisters Mary Ann Saylor and Elizabeth Campbell, and brother Earl Frost. Norma graduated from Hamilton High School in 1955 and remained close with her many high school friends her entire life. She loved to needlepoint, cross-stitch and knit, creating at least 250 pieces in her lifetime. Her greatest love, however, was her large, blended family. She had a true gift for making people feel welcome and loved in her presence. She will be greatly missed. Private Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Weigel Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ohio, with The Reverend Suzanne LeVesconte. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 851, Hamilton, Ohio 45012 or Crayons to Computers, 1350 Tennessee Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com