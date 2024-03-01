Handler, Charlotte



HANDLER, Charlotte of Dayton, Ohio passed away on February 27, 2024, at the age of 94.



She is survived by her son Robert and daughter-in-law Nancy, of Los Angeles, California, and her son Jeffrey and daughter-in-law Karen Rabin, of Fairfax, Virginia, and her grandchildren Zachary, William, Jenna, and Lia. She is preceded in death by her husband William Handler, brother Gilbert Marvin, and sister Emily Bruck.



Charlotte was a longtime member of Beth Abraham Synagogue and enjoyed her connections with the synagogue sisterhood and Hadassah. She had many passions, including a lifelong love of learning. She graduated from Wright State University as an adult and went on to be a substitute French teacher in the Dayton public schools. She loved reading, playing Mahjong, knitting, art, theatre, music, and travel. Charlotte was a "people person" who loved spending time with friends and family, and always liked to stay in touch with members of her community. She truly will be missed.



Funeral services will be held on Sunday March 3, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel, 1817 West Schantz Avenue.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlotte's memory to Magen David Adom. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



