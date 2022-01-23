Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

HANIGAN, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HANIGAN,

James Christopher

Fairfield - There are some people in life that others universally look up to, aspire to be like, and naturally emulate. Jim Hanigan was certainly one of those people, and he will forever be remembered as a tremendous father, husband, brother, and friend. Jim completed his journey on Earth on January 13th, 2022, and his final days were spent surrounded by his #1 priority: his family. At 55 years old, Jim endured more than a lifetime of ailments, but you never heard him use that as a reason not to be a great human being to all those he interacted with. Jim took an

unparalleled amount of pride in his relationships with his wife, children, extended family, and friends.

It's easy for anyone who interacted with Jim to describe how he made others better. Jim was known for his sarcastic wit, even in his final days as he cracked jokes to his wife, Lisa, when he couldn't even keep his eyes open. He was a great

listener, gave great advice tailored to his audience, and loved propping others up around him. Jim told his fair share of jokes, too. If you were intentionally insulted by Jim, you know you had made it in his good graces. A graduate of Hart High School, UCSB (Bachelor's), and Miami of Ohio (Master's), Jim went on to lead a successful career in marketing. He loved

organizing events/gatherings – especially those that were a

result of a Fantasy Football Title, and he looked forward to

every family reunion. Jim is survived by his wife Lisa, two

children Kate and Jack, parents Dan and Joan Hanigan (Valencia, CA), sisters Mary (Hanigan) Hallman (Scranton, PA), Cathy (Hanigan) Salovich (Valencia, CA), Jennifer Hanigan (Valencia, CA), Carolyn Hanigan (Middletown, RI), and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 28th from 6 to 8 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 29th at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014.

Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the Jim Hanigan Memorial GoFundMe.

Online condolences can be made at


www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Paul R. Young Funeral Homes - Hamilton

3950 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ADKINS, David
2
CORLISS, MARY
3
Gabringer, Phil
4
MEYER, DENNIS
5
MANNING, Vernon
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top