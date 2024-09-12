Hankey, Wilbur Dr.



Dr. Wilbur Hankey was a retired engineering professor from Wright State University and a former senior scientist from Wright Patterson Air Force Base. He had engineering degrees from Penn State ('51), MIT ('53) and Ohio State ('58, '62). He was a fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. He authored a textbook on aerodynamics, over 150 engineering publications, and two children's books. He received the Primus Award ('64) for firsts in aviation, earned two General Foulis Awards ('82, '84), named a Dayton Outstanding Engineer, and was recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus of The Ohio State University ('94). He served in the Air Force as a Lieutenant during the Korean War at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and was proud of the fact that the Koreans never attacked Ohio during his tenure. While at MIT, his softball team won the 1953 Metropolitan Boston Championship. He played on the Dayton Victory League championship basketball team (WPAFB '54). He was a senior All American Volleyball player ('65) and his Dayton team was inducted into the Volleyball Hall of Fame in Holyoke, MA. He won the Dayton Pub Links Golf Championship ('72) and won several Ohio and several Senior Olympics golf championships ('80, '01). He was a past member of the Twin Base Golf Club where he won club championships and was a member of the Walnut Grove Country Club. He also was an Eagle Scout and was past president of the Resident Council at 10 Wilmington Place ('17 -'18). He adored his wife (Eleanor of 60 years) and family and was extremely proud of them. He and Eleanor had three children: Robert Hankey, Judy (Hankey) Batty (Bill Batty/son-in-law), Mary (Hankey) Scurria; seven grandchildren: Jessica, Megan, Robbie, Taylor, Stephen, Matthew, and Catherine; and seven great grandchildren: Grace, Gino, Claire, Jack, Evan, Zoey, and Cayla. He was preceded in death by his sister Peggy Slack. A memorial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, from 1  3 PM at 10 Wilmington Retirement Community, 10 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Helen's Parish, 5000 Burkhardt Road, Dayton OH, 45431 or Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn, OH 45324. His body was donated to the Boonshoft Medical School for research purposes.To leave a message or share a special memory of Wilbur with his family, please visit: www.tobias-fh.com.



