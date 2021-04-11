X

HANKINS, Nathan

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HANKINS, Nathan R.

Nathan R. Hankins, 69, of Orlando, Fl, passed away unexpectedly March 22, 2021, in Maryland. Nathan was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. He served in the US Marine Corp and retired from General

Motors after 33 years of

service. He was preceded in death by his parents Roosevelt and Mazie Hankins. He is

survived by his wife Robin, three children and four stepchildren, 2 brothers and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, close family, and friends. Cremation was handled by JB Jenkins Funeral Home, Hyattsville, MD. Due to the pandemic no services will be held. The family wishes to thank JB Jenkins Funeral Home and

appreciates all the prayers and condolences extended to us during this time.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.