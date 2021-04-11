HANKINS, Nathan R.



Nathan R. Hankins, 69, of Orlando, Fl, passed away unexpectedly March 22, 2021, in Maryland. Nathan was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. He served in the US Marine Corp and retired from General



Motors after 33 years of



service. He was preceded in death by his parents Roosevelt and Mazie Hankins. He is



survived by his wife Robin, three children and four stepchildren, 2 brothers and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, close family, and friends. Cremation was handled by JB Jenkins Funeral Home, Hyattsville, MD. Due to the pandemic no services will be held. The family wishes to thank JB Jenkins Funeral Home and



appreciates all the prayers and condolences extended to us during this time.

