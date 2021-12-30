HANKINS, Jr., Roosevelt



Born January 31, 1942, in Dayton, OH. Air Force veteran, graduate from Roosevelt HS class of 1960, retired General Motors employee, Citizens Band and Ham Radio operator (Triple 7/KA8TAH/W8RBA), was called home peacefully on



December 23, 2021, at the age of 79. Preceded in death by his late wife Ora "Marie" Hankins, Roosevelt Hankins is survived by his brother Don Hankins



(Regina) and his children, Tamara Hankins-Simpson (David) Phillip Hankins, Theresa Echevarria (Andre) and Paul Hankins (Liza). "Hank" was a loving grandfather of 21 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Funeral service is Wednesday, January 5th, 12pm (noon) at W.E. Lusain, 2060 Germantown St., Dayton, OH 45417. Rev. Gerald Cooper presiding. Viewing is at 11am. Interment is 1pm at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home.

