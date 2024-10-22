Hankison, Glenn E. "Jack"



Glenn (Jack) Hankison, born May 29, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 17, 2024, in Sarasota, Florida at the age of 91. He was the son of the late Elaine and Ivan Hankison and is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, two sisters, and his son Kevin Hankison. He attended Wilbur Wright High School where he met his wife, Bonnie Reasoner. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie and their children Cathleen Holzer, Jean Hankison, and Michael Hankison. He is also survived by his brother Daniel Hankison, as well as six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He worked as a machinist for many years and moved his family to Florida in 1972. Upon retirement, he and Bonnie moved to Sebring and traveled the U.S. for several years. While in Sebring he had many friends and was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Knights Templar, Shriners and Faith Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 11:00 am with family receiving friends beginning at 10:00 am at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida 33870 www.stephensonnelsonfh.com



