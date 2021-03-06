HANSEL, Richard Warren



Richard Warren Hansel, was called to his heavenly home on March 3, 2021, at the age of 74. He was born September 15, 1946, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Warren and Irene Hansel. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Oveda Dee (Bown) Hansel, two sons, Richard



(Tina) Hansel, Mark (Holly) Hansel and two daughters,



Michelle Lynn Graham and



Jennifer Nichole Rodi, 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also survived by four sisters, Judy (Darrell) Starnes, Sue (Tom) Ferris, Sally Hansel, and Mary (Chris) Wyant, and two brothers, Raymond (Nancy) Hansel and James (Mollie) Hansel. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Olive Hansel and maternal grandparents, Walter and Oris Taylor, his parents, Warren and Irene Hansel,



brothers, Charles Hansel, Jack Hansel, and Ronald Hansel.



Numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be sadly missed by all. Richard served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a lifelong member of the Darrtown United Methodist Church and was employed at GM for 30 years. He was passionately devoted to his wife, family and friends. He was a fan of John Wayne, various sports, and anything to do with his grandchildren. The family will receive loved ones at the Darrtown United Methodist Church, 4309 Walnut St., on



Monday, March 8, 2021, from 10am-12pm. Funeral services will follow. Interment will follow at Darrtown Cemetery



officiated by Pastor Chris Trumbull. Online condolences to



www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com