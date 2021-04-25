HANSON, Rosemary

X

Rosemary Hanson, age 91

of Hamilton, formerly of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away at her residence on Friday, April 23, 2021. She was born in Head of Grassy, Kentucky, on September 19, 1929, the daughter of Willard and Florence (Pendergast) Bloomfield. She was employed at the American Council of the Blind in Knoxville, Tennessee, retiring in 2009.

Rosemary is survived by her seven children, Renee (Sparky) Wilburn, Randall (Cindy) Towles, Rita (Neal) Clinthorne, Rowland Towles, Rory (Mary) Hanson, Ricky (Gracie) Hanson, and Rhonda Payne; six siblings, Wanda Tomlinson, Rudell (Audrey) Bloomfield, Jeannette Davidson, Charlene Ayers, Shirley (Dwain) Flick, and Darlene (Jerry) Garrett; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Hanson; her parents; stepmother, Elizabeth Bloomfield; two children, Robin and Roberta Hanson; and brother, Leonard Bloomfield.

Visitation will be held at the Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and also at the Berry Highland West Funeral Home, 9913 Sherrill Blvd., Knoxville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 12:00 noon until time of service at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Holly Hills Memorial -West. Condolences can be made at


Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

