HARBIN, Florence H.



Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Florence was born in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, on May 2, 1935, to John Henning and Mary (Burke) Henning. Bert and Flo raised their family in Millville, OH. Their daughter Judy died in December 1986 driving to school on RT 27 in Ross and coined it the "highway to heaven". Bert and Flo worked together to make changes on 27 to help save lives. She dedicated herself to public service and met some of the best friends of her life during that time. She volunteered 5,000 hours at Ft. Hamilton, she worked 15 years with "meals on wheels", and worked 15 years at parachute, and served 2 terms at Central Committee, to name a few. She loved every minute of it. She also loved the years she spent working at the Niederman Farm with their family at the corn maze and during Christmas. She became ill in April of 2021 and spent a year in rehab to get better. She deeply believed in God and said, "this year of rehab will be worth it if I can get one person closer to God". We hope she met that goal. She was a loyal member of Immanuel Lutheran Church on Main Street. She was a loving daughter, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and leaves behind many friends and hoped she somehow made a small impact in their lives. Flo will never be forgotten as she reunites with many loved ones in heaven.



Florence is survived by her son, Bert "B.G." (Dianne) Harbin; 5 grandchildren, Joe, Steve, Jill, Jamiee, and Chris; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous other friends and relatives. Florence was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Henning; her husband of 39 years, Bert Harbin; her daughter, Judy Harbin; and one grandson, Jason Harbin.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011. Funeral service will be held at Immanuel Luthern Church, 1285 Main St., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Youth Program.

